Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia’ song craze sees Flavor Flav come on board

Jason and Travis Kelce are getting a lot of love in the music industry. The NFL superstar brothers recently dropped a Christmas single titled "Fairytale of Philadelphia." The record got a lot of love on social media, including appreciation from Hip-hop pioneer Flavor Flav.

The founding member of the rap group Public Enemy recently posted an image on his Twitter account asking fans to run up the streams on "Fairytale of Philadelphia."

Flavor Flav asked his fans if they were taking the track to number one. When a fan pointed out that the track was already number one on iTunes, the legendary hype man stated that he wanted the track to be Billboard number one.

Travis Kelce-Jason Kelce song races to #1 on iTunes

Travis and Jason Kelce released "Fairytale of Philadelphia" on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Within hours, it had made its way into the top 10 songs on iTunes! Jason Kelce celebrated this milestone on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, alongside a plethora of affiliated handles on the social media platform.

The song is the first collaboration between the NFL brothers, and it is slated to appear on "A Philly Special Christmas," Jason's second Christmas album with his fellow Philadelphia Eagles linemen. The album has a unique rollout, as one new track from the project will be released every Friday until the full album comes out on Vera Y Records on December 1, 2023.

The album is a follow-up to 2022's debut, "A Philly Special Christmas." The 2022 iteration featured performances from Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Jason Kelce. It was produced by Charlie Hall and released on December 23, 2022, to some acclaim.

This year's iteration's proceeds will go to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. It features special guests Travis Kelce and Patti LaBelle.

The Philadelphia offensive lineman recently made an appearance on the "Today Show" to promote the album, and Jason Kelce was asked by Today co-host Sheinelle Jones about the possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration in future instalments.

He replied:

"That would be pretty incredible, maybe in the future.”