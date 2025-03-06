Javon Hargrave landing spots: 3 teams that should sign 2x Pro Bowler after 49ers release

The San Francisco 49ers are releasing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave when the new league year starts on March 12, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Having suffered a partially torn right triceps during Week 3 of last season, Hargrave played only three games in 2024. This ends his stay with the team, where he inked a four-year, $84 million contract in 2023.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, teams have already been informed that Hargrave has healed from his triceps injury before free agency.

"Teams were notified that DT Javon Hargrave -- who will be a post-June-1 release by the team -- is healthy coming off his tricep injury, per sources," Fowler wrote on X.

Reports indicate the transaction will free up more than $15 million in cap space for the 49ers. Although Hargrave might not command top dollar at his age and after an injury-plagued 2024 season, his resume speaks for itself. Before his injury-marred 2024 season, he had at least seven sacks in three straight seasons from 2021 to 2023.

During his short 19-game stint with San Francisco, Hargrave had 51 total tackles, eight sacks and nine tackles for loss. His efforts helped the 49ers reach a Super Bowl appearance in the 2023 season.

Three landing spots that make sense for Javon Hargrave

Here are the three landing spots, according to Sports Illustrated:

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

#1 Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals' defense struggled badly last season with a combination of youngsters and an old core. The Bengals picked defensive tackles Kris Jenkins and McKinnley Jackson in the top 100 picks last year, but injecting veteran leadership on their defensive front could help them.

With B.J. Hill heading into free agency, Javon Hargrave might fill in as an upgrade at the position. The Bengals should have enough cap space to work with even after they've tended to contracts for their franchise players.

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

A reunion with the team that originally drafted him is a no-brainer for both sides. Javon Hargrave started his NFL career in Pittsburgh as a third-round draft pick in 2016. In his four years as a Steeler, he had 168 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 63 games.

With Larry Ogunjobi being a cap casualty possibility (saving the team $7 million), resigning Javon Hargrave would preserve defensive line depth. His return would help younger players such as Kenneth Grant while giving the Steelers defense the veteran interior pass rush it needs.

#3 Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals offer up another intriguing reunion option—this one with head coach Jonathan Gannon, Hargrave's former defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Javon Hargrave performed under Gannon's scheme with the Eagles before landing his contract with San Francisco.

Arizona urgently needs to strengthen its defensive line talent, and with more than $70 million in cap room, they have the means to make some meaningful additions. Signing Hargrave would provide Gannon with a player who is familiar with his defensive style. The Cardinals might pair him with another former Eagle, Josh Sweat, to restore their defensive front in Gannon's likeness.

