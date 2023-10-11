Javonte Williams injury update: Latest on Broncos RB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Javonte Williams, the talented third-year running back, missed the previous Denver Broncos game. The team lost once again, proving that Williams is a valuable piece of the puzzle if they are to get their season turned around. He was out last week, but will he be back this weekend?

What is Javonte Williams' status?

Javonte Williams injury update

The Denver Broncos were without Javonte Williams this weekend. The star running back was dealing with a quad injury that held him out of the lineup. He's had various ailments this year.

The New York Jets earned a victory over the Williams-less Broncos, and they will need him back this week if they're to turn things around. Fortunately, things look good.

Williams was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday’s injury report. He was then upgraded to full participant on Tuesday, which means there's a very good chance his absence will not last more than one week.

It's a short week for the Broncos, who get to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Fortunately, Williams has been resting for a while and the short week shouldn't impact him very much.

Things are looking up for the talented halfback, who is in line to return to the team this weekend and hopefully provide an offensive jolt.

What happened to Javonte Williams?

The star running back suffered an injury in the Broncos comeback victory over the Chicago Bears. He was taken off the field in the second half because of it and was eventually ruled out.

Jaleel McLaughlin came in as relief and has done well the past two weeks, making the backfield situation something worth following for fantasy football. Nevertheless, after a lengthy time to recover, it appears that Williams is fine now.

He's practicing fully, which means the issues that cropped up against the Bears and in the days after are potentially a thing of the past. Williams is coming off a torn ACL from last year, but that also appears to be a thing of the past.

When will Javonte Williams come back?

Javonte Williams is in line to end his absence at one week when the Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday. He is not expected to miss time, but tomorrow will be the deciding factor. If he wakes up sore or hurt, he may be held out once more.

If that ends up being the case, then it's hard to imagine him not returning 10 days later when the Broncos face the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. Things look good, though, so an absence from this game would be a surprise.

He's still considered questionable, but his practice habits suggest that he's ready to go and will not be limited when he takes the field. McLaughlin has probably earned some carries and targets in Russell Wilson's offense, but Williams should still be the bellcow.