Javonte Williams or Saquon Barkley Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored

Javonte Williams and Saquon Barkley are having solid starts to the 2025 NFL season with their respective teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. They will face competitive opponents in Week 5 of fantasy football, with Williams going against the New York Jets and Barkley clashing against the Denver Broncos.

These are two intriguing options for fantasy managers, as they can impact games and lead their teams to victories. If you are wondering who you should start this week, stay tuned.

Javonte Williams vs. Saquon Barkley: Who should you start?

Javonte Williams fantasy outlook for Week 5

Javonte Williams was originally expected to be in a running back committee with rookie Jaydon Blue, but the former Broncos star has taken over as RB1 in four games. He has posted 63 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he has caught 16 passes for 74 yards.

Sportskeeda's fantasy analyzer projects Williams to score 15.4 fantasy points against the Jets, broken down into 64.2 yards rushing, 0.2 touchdowns, 4.4 receptions, 25.4 yards and 0.1 touchdown.

He will face a Jets defense that has allowed 17 points per game to the running back position, a positive number for Williams.

Saquon Barkley fantasy outlook for Week 5

Saquon Barkley is playing at a high level again, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4-0 record to start the season. He has recorded 77 carries for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he has caught 14 passes for 70 yards for the unbeaten Eagles.

The Who Should I Start tool projects Barkley to score 17.8 fantasy points this week, behind 85.3 yards rushing, 0.5 touchdowns, 3.1 receptions, 20.9 yards receiving and 0.2 touchdowns.

Barkley is the better option, per our fantasy analyzer.

The Broncos allowed only seven points to the Bengals' running backs last week, but the story could be different against the Eagles. They allowed 27 and 20 fantasy points to the Colts and Chargers' RBs, which should excite Barkley.

Javonte Williams vs. Saquon Barkley final verdict

Taking into account everything, Saquon Barkley appears to be the best option. However, Williams going against a weak team like the New York Jets could give him more chances to shine.

The Broncos are on a positive trajectory after four weeks and they could put on a bigger fight against Philadelphia. Either way, going with Barkley wouldn't be a mistake by any means.

