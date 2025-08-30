Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Outlook 2025: Where should you draft Seahawks WR this year?

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to become the Seattle Seahawks' WR1 after DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason. The third-year wide receiver has improved his levels and numbers by the year, and this season could be the one where he establishes himself as one of the top receivers in the league.

He had a breakout year in 2024, catching 100 passes while sharing the field with Metcalf, but Smith-Njigba's projection for 2025 is even better, and fantasy managers shouldn't sleep on this player.

If you're interested in the former Ohio State player, stick around and find out where you should draft him.

Should you draft Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2025?

The simple answer is yes. JSN is one of the most promising young receivers in the league and many things suggest his third season would be memorable. He led the Seahawks in receptions, targets (137), yards passing (1,130), touchdowns (six) and yards per game (66.5), while ranking second in 20-plus-yard receptions.

Even with the addition of Cooper Kupp, Smith-Njigba's role as the team's top receiver shouldn't change. He will have Sam Darnold throwing the football instead of Geno Smith, and if Darnold picks things up where he left off last year, the season will be very interesting for JSN.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba fantasy outlook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in for a solid third season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished the 2024 season as the WR16 in the league, according to Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR rankings. The Seahawks star is projected to record 243.7 fantasy points this season, surpassing an established wideout such as Mike Evans, who has been synonymous with consistency since entering the league.

JSN is projected to register 98.57 receptions for 1,062.9 yards and 6.1 touchdowns, 15.7 yards rushing and even 21.2 yards passing.

Where should you draft Jaxon Smith-Njigba this year?

While he isn't a top wide receiver yet, Smith-Njigba's potential is hard to ignore. He has everything to shine this season and if the new pieces click in Mike Macdonald's second year as head coach, JSN would be in for a terrific campaign.

With Sam Darnold under center and Cooper Kupp drawing attention from opposing defenses, Smith-Njigba's opportunities to thrive will exponentially grow.

If you're interested in the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, you should go for him in the early to mid rounds in fantasy football drafts.

