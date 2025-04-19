Jaxson Dart to miss NFL Draft? Full list of attendees at NFL Draft stage in Green Bay

The 2025 NFL draft is nearly upon us and there has been plenty of intrigue on the Round 1 selections. However, some prospects have opted against attending the grand event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to ESPN, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will be among the few players who won't be in attendance at the draft. The QB has not given any reason for not wanting to attend the event.

The NFL announced 17 players who would attend the draft on Day 1. However, since Dart is planning to skip the event, here are the 16 attendees who are expected to get on the stage if their names are called:

Tyler Booker, G, Alabama Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama Will Campbell, T, LSU Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Mason Graham, DT, Michigan Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Will Johnson, CB, Michigan Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State Malaki Starks, S, Georgia. Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Colorado star Shedeur Sanders is another player who won't attend the draft. The QB said that he plans to remain at home with his family on the night of the event.

There will be a total of 257 picks this year.

When is the 2025 NFL draft? Full schedule for annual event

Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

The 2025 NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 24, and will run for three days. Day 1 of the event, which will feature Round 1, will commence at 8 p.m. EDT.

Here's a look at the full schedule for this year's draft:

Thursday, April 24: Round 1, 8 p.m. EDT

Friday, April 25: Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. EDT

Saturday, April 26: Rounds 4-7, Noon EDT

The NFL draft will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN2. Fans can also live stream the event on NFL+ and ESPN Deportes.

