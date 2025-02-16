Jaxson Dart NFL Draft: 3 teams that could draft Ole Miss QB feat. Steelers

Jaxson Dart is another of those underreported quarterback prospects who has been quietly gaining some traction ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Having begun his collegiate career as a backup at USC, he left for Mississippi (Ole Miss) before the 2022 season to fully realize his potential.

And he excelled, showing incremental improvements to his passing stats and peaking as a senior with almost 4,300 passing yards and 30 touchdowns - numbers that he would not have accrued had he chosen to remain in Los Angeles and subsequently sit behind Caleb WIlliams.

Now, multiple teams are eager to want him. But these are the best fits for the former Rebel.

3) Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson is said to be unlikely to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite making his first Pro Bowl since leaving the Seahawks. Justin Fields is also a free agent and has more potential, but he is just as likely to leave for, say, the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Mike Tomlin wants a quarterback who can make in immediate impact, the he needs to make a gamble and look no further than Jaxson Dart. Granted, the Kenny Pickett experiment post-Ben Roethlisberger failed, but these are two different players.

2) Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Geno Smith is entering the final year of his contract. Should he leave, the Seattle Seahawks will be left with almost no one, as backup Sam Howell will also be a free agent and is unlikely to be retained. Then there is Jaren Hall, who joined after being ditched by the Minnesota Vikings and also does not look like a long-term option.

That will necessitate a new potential frachise quarterback, and Jaxson Dart could be that man. After all, he has elements of a dual-threat beast, just like a certain Russell Wilson...

1) Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns have the second overall pick of the Draft and badly need a top-tier quarterback again. Deshaun Watson has proven himself one of the biggest trade busts of the 21st century and frankly should have been released by now.

There needs to be a reset within the franchise, sionce Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jameis Winston, and Bailey Zappe will not cut it. Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry need a "Dart" who can dominate games.

