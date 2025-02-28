Jaxson Dart NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Ole Miss QB

Jaxson Dart is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. He possesses the dual-threat skillset that most teams are seeking, which potentially makes him a top-three quarterback in the draft. Here's where his overall outlook currently stands, as well as some potential landing spots.

Jaxson Dart's NFL Draft profile

Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart began his college football career with the USC Trojans before transferring to the Ole Miss Rebels. He consistently showed off his dual-threat skills as both a passer and a runner.

His final season was his best statistical performance by a significant margin, including 4,279 passing yards with 29 touchdowns while adding another 495 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground.

Most NFL teams are seeking mobile quarterbacks who also have a big arm to go with it, so Dart fits the ideal profile of a pro prospect. He also has a desirable frame at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, so his upside is massive.

He is currently projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but considering his overall profile and the way teams reach for quarterbacks, his stock could continue to rise.

Jaxson Dart 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Ole Miss QB

#3 - Los Angeles Rams

Many rumors have been circling that the Los Angeles Rams may trade Matthew Stafford prior to the start of the 2025 NFL season. His agent has reportedly been given permission to speak with other teams, so it has become a realistic possibility.

Drafting Dart can reset their salary cap situation at the position while also giving him a favorable scenario working with Sean McVay and a talented offense.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers must address their quarterback situation during the 2025 NFL offseason as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are pending free agents.

With their late first-round pick, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will likely be unavailable, so Dart makes sense as a target. He could potentially be paired with a veteran bridge, or possibly plugged in as their immediate starter.

#1 - New York Giants

The New York Giants are the most ideal landing spot for Jaxson Dart. Head coach Brian Daboll prefers dual-threat quarterbacks, including previous success with Josh Allen and Daniel Jones, so his skillset would likely be desirable.

They currently have the third-overall pick, but could potentially trade back or hope to land him early in the second round.

