Jaycee Horn injury update: Panthers CB's return timeline explored

The Carolina Panthers drafted cornerback Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then he has shown flashes of being an elite cornerback, but health hasn't been on his side.

In his rookie season, he played only three games as he was placed on the injured reserve after suffering three fractures in his right foot. In his second season, the Panthers cornerback missed four games due to a chest sprain. Horn also missed time during this year's OTAs due to an ankle sprain, and now he has once again got hurt.

What happened to Jaycee Horn?

Horn started in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons but left the game due to a hamstring injury. He didn't return to play as his injury was more serious than initially thought.

He will be a big loss for the Carolina Panthers as they were projected to be a sneaky team with rookie quarterback Bryce Young. With Jaycee Horn now out due to an injury, it will be very tough for them to win games.

When will Jaycee Horn return?

As per the latest update, Horn could miss a significant time due to the hamstring injury that he sustained in week 1. Panthers head coach Frank Reich has said that the cornerback might require surgery to fix his issue.

It's highly likely that Horn could be placed on the IR, and some even believe that he could miss the entire season. More clarity on his status will be given in the coming weeks, as the Panthers fans hope that their star cornerback makes a return this season.

The Panthers don't have their first-round pick next season as they traded it for the first overall pick this year to the Chicago Bears. Therefore, it was crucial for them that they perform well this season.

Week 1 did not bode well for Coach Reich and Bryce Young, so it will be interesting to see how they approach the rest of the season.

