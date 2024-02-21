Jayden Daniels draft profile: 3 best NFL landing spots for LSU QB

Jayden Daniels likely improved his stock more in the 2024 NFL draft this year than any other player in the country, especially among quarterbacks. The LSU Tigers superstar was surely known for being an athletic quarterback with upside, but he wasn't necessarily a coveted asset at the next level. His monstrous 2023 college football season changed.

Now a Heisman Trophy winner who appeared to take the next step forward in his final collegiate season, Daniels is one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class.

He will almost definitely be selected in the first round of the draft this year and many around the league expect him to be selected among the top ten picks.

Jayden Daniels' draft profile

Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels began his college football career in 2019 with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He was an immediate contributor in his freshman year and had a solid statistical season. He totaled 20 touchdowns between passing and rushing while only throwing two interceptions in 205 passing attempts.

His next two years saw some regression, as he threw 11 interceptions in his next 17 games overall, totaling just 25 touchdowns along the way. After completing his third year with the Sun Devils, Daniels transferred to the LSU Tigers, where he got the opportunity to compete in the well-respected SEC.

Daniels took a big step forward in his first season at LSU compared to his final two at Arizona State. That season included 28 total touchdowns and just three interceptions despite playing in probably the most difficult conference in the country. This set up his explosion for the 2023 college football season that resulted in a Heisman Trophy.

His monstrous year included 50 total touchdowns and four interceptions as he ran away with the award. He set a new career-high in passing by nearly 1,000 yards and eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards, smashing his previous best by more than 300 yards.

Jayden Daniels' elite dual-threat skillset makes him an attractive target for NFL teams, especially in the modern version of how the position is played. He is also big and strong at 6'4" tall and weighing 210 pounds, so his profile is what many teams are looking for.

He currently ranks third in most quarterback prospect rankings, trailing just Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Jayden Daniels' landing spots

The LSU Tigers' elite prospect figures to be near the top of many teams' draft boards, especially those seeking a quarterback. Here are three landing spots that seem to make the most sense for Jayden Daniels.

#1 - New England Patriots

Mac Jones' time as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots is likely over. The franchise is rebuilding its roster as Jerod Mayo stepped in to replace Bill Belichick, ending an era.

A good place to start is by getting one of the top rookie quarterbacks, and with the third-overall pick, Daniels will likely be available to them if they want him.

#2 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the teams most expected to be looking for a quarterback upgrade after Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke each failed to secure the position last year.

They have recently been connected to rumors involving Justin Fields, but if they go to the 2024 NFL draft instead to look for a new starter, Jayden Daniels could be their guy.

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce was promoted from the interim to the full-time head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

One of the first things he will be tasked with is figuring out their quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo was benched last year and rookie Aidan O'Connell failed to lock up the permanent job. They were also both inherited players, so if Pierce wants to start over with his pick, Daniel could potentially be his best option.