Jayden Higgins turned heads in college. With that, he now gets to see how he stacks up in the 2025 NFL Draft. There will be a lot of prospects on the list, but only 32 will be selected on the first day of the event.

Of course, players selected on Day 2 can still view this as an endorsement. Even Day 3 picks like Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, and Antonio Brown serve as reasons to believe that anything is possible. Higgins most likely will get a shot. The question is where he lands.

Jayden Higgins NFL Draft profile

Jayden Higgins at Iowa State at Baylor - Source: Getty

Higgins serves as perhaps the ultimate case of teased potential. He logged production in just two seasons with Iowa State, but his production teases a huge jump this season.

His first season saw him earn 983 yards and six touchdowns, per Sports Reference. This is impressive enough. However, in his second year, his production jumped to 1183 yards and nine touchdowns. This shows the ability to grow within an offense, but there are dangers.

Without seeing a third season on the books like most wide receiver prospects, there is always a chance that he could take a step back in his third season. With the wide receiver entering the draft, general managers won't be given that luxury. Still, the potential will get him pretty high up in the NFL Draft pecking order, but the risks remain present.

Jayden Higgins NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Iowa State WR

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns moved on from their star receiver Amari Cooper in 2024. There were some interesting performances from the wide receiver room at times, but it is clear that the group needs a premium prospect to help out the passing game.

Jayden Higgins could be that fix. Of course, the Browns shouldn't burn their top pick on him. However, getting him in the second or third round makes a lot of sense.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

Arguably the biggest story of the Buffalo Bills' season in 2024 was how the offense would perform without Stefon Diggs. Overall, it didn't skip a beat. However, when it came to the passing game, rookie addition Keon Coleman was not up to the task of filling Stefon Diggs' shoes.

As such, drafting Jayden Higgins would be a welcome development for Josh Allen after putting the team on his back last year.

#1 - New England Patriots

It's potentially do or die for Drake Maye this season. Mike Vrabel needs his own AJ Brown and Higgins could potentially be that solution. Of course, there are no guarantees, but getting Maye a fresh new weapon on the outside gives him only a greater chance to prove he belongs in the NFL.

If the Patriots can get him after trading back in the second round, it may be a perfect fit.

