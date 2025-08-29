Jayden Reed Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Packers WR amid injury concerns?

The 2025 season could look very different for Jayden Reed. The wide receiver was one of the leaders for the Green Bay Packers, but they spent a first-round pick on Matthew Golden, who's now expected to lead the wide receiver group.

Reed is certain to see his number of targets go down, but his value for fantasy football purposes could still be interesting. Let's take a look at what fantasy managers should be interested in adding him.

Should you draft Packers WR Jayden Reed in 2025?

Jayden Reed quickly became an important player for the Packers' offense. He has 1,650 receiving yards in just two seasons in the NFL. Despite being a second-round pick in the 2023 draft, he became an important piece for the offense right at the start of his career.

With 14 touchdowns in just two seasons, it's clear that the receiver is an important part of Green Bay's offense. As such, he still holds a fair value for fantasy football, despite the addition of Matthew Golden to the offense.

Jayden Reed's fantasy outlook in 2025

According to Fantasy Pros, he's projected to have 55 receptions and 740 yards in 2025, making him No. 29 in wide receiver rankings. He's likely to have a roster spot in all fantasy football leagues, but it would take something surprising for him to become a constant starter.

Is Jayden Reed a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Despite Reed losing a few of his targets, this could be a good year for him nonetheless. The Packers won't have Christian Watson for a big portion of the year due to a torn ACL, so some of his targets could be shared between Golden and Reed.

Jordan Love is also healthy again. He missed a few games in 2024 due to an ankle injury, and dealt with minor problems for the remainder of the year. This will also help unlock the passing offense.

Despite the addition of Golden, Reed remains a player likely to hold an important portion of the Packers' targets. This makes him an attractive option for fantasy football in 2025.

Where should you draft Jayden Reed this year?

The wide receiver has an ADP of No. 105, which makes him a solid option for mid-late rounds of your fantasy football draft. This could change based on the number of teams participating in your league.

You can take your time and plan to grab him after the first wave of wide receivers. He's not going to be an early pick.

