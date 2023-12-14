Jayden Reed injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Jayden Reed is having a solid 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers. The rookie wideout has already racked up 659 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns across 13 games.

Despite playing his first season in the NFL, Reed has become a popular pick in fantasy football. However, he has been dealing with an ankle injury this week, which has given fantasy managers a lot to think about.

The Packers will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15. However, there's concern over whether Reed will feature in the game on Sunday.

Jayden Reed injury update

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed

The good news for the Green Bay Packers is that Reed did not suffer a concussion during the Week 14 game against the New York Giants. The wideout took a big hit from Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in the fourth quarter of the game.

Instead, Reed popped up on the team's injury report with a sore ankle. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

While speaking to reporters earlier this week, Reed explained that he should be available for the Week 15 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said:

"I’m fine. We just did jog-through and everything today and I’m good to go."

As things stand, Reed is listed as questionable on the Packers injury report. Nonetheless, fantasy managers should wait for him to return to full training and be available before thinking of fielding him for Week 15.

Reed has racked up 109.9 fantasy points across 13 games this season. He is averaging 8.5 FPPG. If he is active for Week 15, you should strongly consider picking him in your fantasy team.

What happened to Jayden Reed?

Reed took a hit in the fourth quarter of the Week 14 game against the New York Giants. The wideout was tackled by linebacker Bobby Okereke and needed to be evaluated for a concussion.

Although Reed avoided a concussion, he picked up an ankle injury. It's not clear whether he suffered the injury during the same play.

Reed caught eight passes on 10 targets and recorded 27 receiving yards against the Giants. He also rushed four times for 38 yards and a 16-yard touchdown. However, the Packers narrowly lost the game 24-22.

Reed felt a bit of soreness in his ankle on Tuesday. However, he felt much better on Wednesday and was a limited participant in Green Bay's practice session as well.

When will Jayden Reed return?

By his admission, Reed's ankle injury does not appear too serious. The wideout is confident that he should be able to play in the Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers (6-7) will host the Buccaneers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 17. Reed is expected to play a part in the contest.