Jayden Reed injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 16 Fantasy Football

After sustaining a toe injury during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Jayden Reed left the game, hauling in six of eight targets for 52 yards and one touchdown.

The receiver did not participate in Green Bay's opening practice of the week on Wednesday due to a toe injury. Given his absence from practice at the beginning of the week, there's a chance he won't play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16.

A few weeks ago, the 23-year-old receiver had to deal with ankle and chest problems; however, it was another type of injury that kept him out of the remainder of the Buccaneers game last weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To know if Reed is going to be able to play against Carolina in Week 16, we will have to wait for additional information from the team. When the Packers release the injury reports from their practices on Thursday and Friday, we will learn more about his availability.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jayden Reed?

When the Green Bay Packers played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, wide receiver Christian Watson was inactive as a hamstring issue kept him from starting for the second time in a row.

Another receiver, Jayden Reed, was injured in the fourth quarter of Week 16. The rookie receiver left the field to seek medical attention for a toe injury and was initially deemed "questionable" to return. He was eventually found ineligible to continue the game.

Following that Reed was listed as injured for the Packers and didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

This season, Reed has amassed 11 rushes for 119 yards and two touchdowns and has registered 54 catches for 592 yards and six scores.

Expand Tweet

When will Jayden Reed return?

Although Jayden Reed has not missed a game in his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers, he could be sidelined for the Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers due to a toe injury he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reed played and found the end zone despite having limited practice time the whole week before the Week 15 game. In light of his recent injury, which prevented him from practicing on Wednesday, the Packers will need to keep an eye on him ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Panthers.

Knowing if Jayden Reed will play in Week 16 is still early in the week. More information on Reed's prospects of playing will be provided by the Packers' injury reports on Thursday and Friday.