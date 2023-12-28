Jayden Reed injury update: Latest on Packers WR for Week 17 Fantasy Football

Jayden Reed has been one of the bright spots in what has been an up-and-down season for the Green Bay Packers. Drafted in the second round as the 50th overall pick, the 23-year-old wide receiver has quickly established himself as one of the very best in his position.

He is one of just two Packers rookies to catch more than 50 passes in the last seven decades. With two games to go, Reed is only one catch away from equaling Sterling Sharpe's record for the most receptions in a single season by a Green Bay Packers rookie.

However, Reed's chase for greatness has been halted by injuries in the past few weeks.

Jayden Reed injury update

Reed has not recovered from his injury yet but is closer to a return after resuming practice ahead of the Week 17 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers held a walk-through practice, with the 23-year-old's participation listed as 'limited'. He was listed as questionable for the Carolina game but did not feature in a 33-30 win for his side.

What happened to Jayden Reed?

Jayden Reed suffered a toe injury in the Week 15 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He exited in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field and has since missed the entire week of practice. He was listed as inactive in the Packers' win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. It was the first game the 23-year-old rookie had missed this season.

Before the toe injury, Reed played through multiple niggles. He suffered chest and ankle injuries but remained available for all games. He has emerged as a key contributor in the Packers’ passing attack and had six catches for 52 yards and a score in Week 15 before exiting with an injury in the fourth quarter.

When will Jayden Reed return?

Reed has become a significant asset in the Packers' passing game, recording six receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in Week 15. His return is crucial to their chances of making a push for a playoff spot.

As things stand, he is yet to achieve 100% fitness but could still soldier through in the coming days to make himself available on Sunday. He is much closer to being on the field after returning to practice this week.

Given the Packers' injury troubles, the 23-year-old could very well find himself facing the Vikings, with his side facing a must-win situation as far as playoff hopes are concerned.