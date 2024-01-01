Jayden Reed Packers contract: How much does WR earn in Green Bay?

The Green Bay Packers revealed in July 2023 that they had reached an agreement to sign wide receiver Jayden Reed, a second-round draft pick, to a rookie contract. With that deal, Reed became the final 2023 draft pick selected by the Packers to sign a contract.

The Packers selected wide receiver Reed with the 50th overall pick, their second straight year doing so because they also selected Christian Watson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Additionally, after Kenneth Walker in the 2022 draft, Reed was Michigan State's second consecutive second-round NFL draft product.

Reed was a four-year superstar in college; his first professional contract is for four years, according to Spotrac. In addition, the agreement is worth $7.18 million, including $4.04 million in guaranteed money and a $2.22 million signing bonus. His average pay is $1.79 million per year.

DE Lukas Van Ness, TE Luke Musgrave, TE Tucker Kraft, DL Colby Wooden, QB Sean Clifford, WR Dontayvion Wicks, DE Karl Brooks, K Anders Carlson, CB Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols III, CB Anthony Johnson, and WR Grant DuBose are additional 2023 draft selections that the Packers signed to NFL contracts this season.

Jayden Reed's college football statistics

Following his freshman year, Jayden Reed moved from Western Michigan to Michigan State. At the end of his college career, he had 26 receiving touchdowns and 2,866 receiving yards. In addition, he scored three punt return touchdowns and logged 1,422 return yards—a quality the Packers would undoubtedly want to use later in his career.

Reed recorded 59 catches for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns for Michigan State in 2021 during his junior year. That year, he also had seven rushes for 34 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Jayden Reed was still a productive receiver in his final season at Michigan State, amassing 55 catches for 636 yards and five scores.

Following his draft selection, Reed was expected to play a significant role for the Green Bay Packers. In his debut season so far, he has already racked up 60 receptions for 681 yards and eight touchdowns by Week 17.