Jaylen Waddle or Brandon Aiyuk: Who should you start in Week 11 fantasy football?

Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Bradon Aiyuk are two of the most intriguing fantasy options in Week 11. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins are coming off a bye week after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs the week before.

The San Francisco 49ers and Aiyuk returned from their bye last week and picked up a dominant 34-3 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both Waddle and Aiyuk are two of the best WRs in the NFL and are part of the best-receiving cores in the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Waddle has recorded 40 catches for 522 yards and three touchdowns this season. On the other hand, Aiyuk has recorded 38 catches for 675 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Both wideouts are good options at wide receiver in fantasy this week.

Is Jaylen Waddle a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Jaylen Waddle during Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle returns from a bye week to face the Las Vegas Raiders. They have a strong defense, ranking 13th in points allowed (20.5), 18th in yards allowed (334.3), and eighth in pass defense (198.7).

Miami enters Sunday's contest with the best overall offense in the league. They rank first in points per game (31.7) and yards per game (435.3) and have the best pass offense in the league.

Miami is well-rested following their bye, and despite a loss, they could come into this game with a head full of steam. Tyreek Hill and Waddle might both have big games.

Is Brandon Aiyuk a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Brandon Aiyuk during San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Bradon Aiyuk could have a big game this Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the Buccaneers have the eighth-best scoring defense in the league, allowing only 19.2 points per game to rival offenses, they allow a lot of yards. They are ranked 24th in yards allowed (354.1), and they allow the second-most passing yards per game (266.9).

In the last two games, Aiyuk has recorded eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. This season, he's been averaging 17.8 yards per catch and has the ability to turn any play into a big one.

Jaylen Waddle vs. Brandon Aiyuk, who should I start in Week 11?

Brandon Aiyuk during San Francisco 49ers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Using Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Brandon Aiyuk is the better option to start over Jaylen Waddle by a very thin margin in Week 11.

Waddle is projected to score 13.8 fantasy points this week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. His projection is four receptions for 71.2 yards and 0.4 touchdowns.

Aiyuk, on the other hand, is projected to score 0.2 more points than Waddle with a 14-point projection vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His projection sees him with 4.8 receptions for 62 yards and 0.5 touchdowns.

Both receivers have favorable matchups and could each explode for a big fantasy week in Week 11.

Who do you think is the safer bet to start with?