Jaylen Waddle fantasy outlook 2025: Is Dolphins WR a good pick amid Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill drama?

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and the Dolphins as a whole, had a disappointing season in 2024. Star QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another serious injury, something that unquestionably derailed the overall production of the offensive unit. Earlier in the offseason, fellow WR Tyreek Hill voiced his frustration with the Dolphins never achieving postseason success since his arrival.

Although Hill and Tua appear to be somewhat on the same page now, fantasy football managers will be attempting to analyze what the prospects of each player will be in 2025.

Waddle finished as the WR13 and the WR8 in PPR in his first two seasons in the league. However, the star receiver has had back to back finishes outside of the top 30 at the position (WR34, WR46). What is even more concerning is the fact that Waddle has seen his receptions (104, 75, 72, 58) and targets (140, 117, 104, 83) drastically decrease each season of his career.

Heading into the new season, Waddle is currently being projected as the WR26 in PPR, between Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers (WR25) and Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan (WR27). Fantasy Pros is projecting that Waddle would be the No. 53 overall player available, something that will likely result in him being taken near the sixth round of your draft this summer.

Jaylen Waddle fantasy outlook amid questionable Miami situation

Waddle has all the skill and talent to be a star in the NFL and has proven that he is an elite receiver when given the right opportunities. He is extremely quick and agile, is dynamic after the catch, and is a sharp route runner. However, Tyreek Hill still appears to be the No. 1 option on the offense and Tua's long-term health remains a concern each week, given the number and severity of his concussion history.

Hill has reception totals of 119, 119, and 81; as well as target totals of 170, 171, and 123 since joining the Dolphins. As a result, unless something drastic changes in 2025, Waddle may be forced once again into the WR2 role on the Miami offense.

Waddle has the talent to be a mid-range WR1 in fantasy football and have similar yearly outlooks as Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb. However, situation drastically lowers his overall prospects and likely makes him a low-end WR2 or a high-end WR3 heading into the new campaign.

