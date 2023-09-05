Jaylen Waddle injury status: Latest on Dolphins WR’s midsection issue for Fantasy Football Week 1

Back in 2021, the Miami Dolphins, needing a credible pass catcher for their new franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, drafted Jaylen Waddle sixth overall. He immediately delivered, breaking the record for most receptions by a rookie, at 104.

The Dolphins went 9-8, just missing the playoffs, so they traded for Tyreek Hill. Waddle and his new teammate finally ended the playoff drought with another 9-8 record, and now they will look to go deeper in 2023, assuming Waddle's midsection has fully healed before their opener vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jaylen Waddle injury update: When will Dolphins WR return?

Even better news for Jaylen Waddle and Dolphins fans: he is expected to play against the Chargers. He was spotted practicing with the team last week, and on Monday he was fully cleared.

The Dolphins-Chargers game will be this Sunday, and Waddle will very likely be the starting WR2, giving Tua Tagovailoa prime opportunities to throw.

Should I start Jaylen Waddle or Tyler Lockett in Week 1 Fantasy Football?

Jaylen Waddle and Tyler Lockett are each facing different teams in their teams' respective first games, but this does not deter fantasy footballers from making sound choices based on past performance.

This is what the Start/Sit Optimizer came up with when deciding the better starting receiver in a fantasy matchup:

But why did the Optimizer go with Waddle? Here is a deeper analysis:

Comparing Jaylen Waddle's and Tyler Lockett's fantasy stats

Based on this comparison Lockett is slightly the more prolific catcher and scorer, but Waddle beats him in yardage. Even with someone like Tyreek Hill sharing the backfield, the Dolphins third-year player is still a very prolific receiver.

Is Jaylen Waddle a good pick this year? Analyzing Dolphins WR's fantasy outlook for the rest of 2023

Jaylen Waddle, alongside Tyreek Hill, is expected to be a primary aerial weapon for the Miami Dolphins this season.

His production significantly dipped when Hill first came to town as some sort of desperation move, but with the Dolphins finally back in the playoff picture and potentially poised to improve, Waddle will now get a more evenly balanced share of his targets. From the fifth or sixth rounds last year, he could be projected to rise to the second or third rounds, as WR11-12, or the top WR2 off the chart.