Jaylen Waddle injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for fantasy football Week 4

Jaylen Waddle and his level of production in his young NFL career has made him one of the better options in fantasy football. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has shown just how valuable a player he is in his first two seasons. His rookie season saw him finish as a WR13 in PPR leagues with 245.8 points.

Last season saw the former University of Alabama star outdo himself by becoming the WR8 with 259.2 points. Both campaigns saw him finish in the top 40 overall in PPR leagues. This season saw him on a potential path to having another great season, but an injury back in Week 2 is a concern.

He was knocked out of the game versus the New England Patriots with a Grade 1 concussion and didn't play in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.

Jaylen Waddle Injury Update

Waddle had a good Week 1 in fantasy with 11.8 points as he was targeted five times with four catches for 78 yards. He didn't finish the game against the Patriots but had four catches for 86 yards, yielding 12.8 points in PPR leagues.

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke on Monday that Waddle is still in concussion protocol but didn't give a timeline upon his return:

“We’re very optimistic on how he’s feeling. But I just worry about him getting right, and that should take care of itself here soon.”

This could mean that that wideout could play in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills on the road. McDaniel could let Waddle rest another week as the Dolphins had 726 yards of total offense in Week 3 without him. Tyreek Hill had 9 catches on 11 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Given the nature of the injury, McDaniel is playing it safe as he wants his No. 2 wideout at 100 percent.

What happened to Jaylen Waddle?

Waddle exited the game in the fourth quarter in Week 2 to be evaluated for a concussion. His injury history doesn't include any concussions, but he did suffer a chest sternum bruise in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons last month. He returned to practice ahead of the regular season opener.

The 24-year-old is a big part of the Dolphins offense alongside Hill but, as stated before, they seemed fine without him Week 3. Looking ahead at Week 4, the team could use Waddle as the Bills defense is finding its groove.

Those who own him on their fantasy teams will be watching his practice status this week. This will give a clear indication of whether he has a chance to return on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

When will Jaylen Waddle return?

Should Waddle clear the concussion protocol and can play, he'll be a must-start in every single fantasy lineup. However, it will be a difficult matchup versus Buffalo's defense.

Waddle is a deep threat as he's averaging 20.5 yards per reception, bettering his league-leading 18.1 yards per reception from last season.

While he may not be the biggest piece of the offense, Waddle is definitely an X-factor, and even more so in Week 4. Expect him to have a great game should be cleared this week.