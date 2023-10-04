Jaylen Waddle Injury Update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Fantasy Football Week 5

Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion in Week 2 against the New England Patriots. Until the hit, Waddle was Tua Tagovailoa's top target. This concussion meant that the pacy pass catcher sat out the Dolphins' Week 3 blowout win over the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins relied on Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert in the win as Waddle stayed in concussion protocol.

Jaylen Waddle will be available for Miami in Week 5. He was cleared from the concussion protocol ahead of the Miami Dolphins' crunch divisional Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. That came as a welcome boost to the then-unbeaten Dolphins as they were facing the toughest test of their season yet.

Waddle amassed four catches off five targets for 46 yards as the Dolphins crumbled to a 48-20 loss to the Bills. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum finished as the runner-up or tied for second on the team in receiving yards, receptions and targets against the Bills. He should be even better in the Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

Jaylen Waddle NFL Timeline

Jaylen Waddle came into the NFL with the reputation of being a fast wide receiver with the ability to make highlight reel plays. The Miami Dolphins drafted him with the sixth overall selection of the 2021 draft after three impressive seasons under Nick Saban in Alabama.

Waddle was very impressive in his rookie year, setting the NFL rookie record for catches in a season with 104. He finished his rookie season with 1,015 yards and seven total TDs.

Ahead of Waddle's sophomore season, the Dolphins added Tyreek Hill to their wide receiver room. Hill has always been an elite WR1, so it was crystal clear that he'd be getting the majority of touches in Miami. Waddle adjusted appropriately, finishing the 2022 season with 75 catches, 1,356 receiving yards and eight receiving TDs. Waddle ended the year with 18.1 yards per catch (league best).

So far in 2023, Waddle has been decent, as he is part of the league's best offense under Mike McDaniel. However, Waddle is looking for his first touchdown for the season in a year riddled by a concussion sustained in Week 2.

Luckily for the Dolphins, they have sufficient depth at the wide receiver position to let Waddle return to form without being rushed. Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to feed the speedster exquisite touchdown passes in due time.