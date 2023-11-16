Jaylen Waddle injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 11 Fantasy Football

Jaylen Waddle has been a promising Robin to Tyreek Hill's Batman. However, it doesn't matter how effective a player has been once the injury reaper comes calling. The Dolphins are facing the red-hot Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, leaving the team and fantasy managers hoping to benefit from Waddle's involvement. Will he be available?

Jaylen Waddle's injury update

The wide receiver has a knee injury that was reasoned to "likely" be a left LCL knee sprain by Jesse Morse, an MD on Twitter/X. The wide receiver had a full practice on Wednesday, which is more than an encouraging sight.

Usually, teams will allow players to take Wednesday off if they sense trouble. Having Waddle out and going through a full workout is a massive boost of confidence. However, he doesn't appear to be 100% healthy. If he were, the team would take him off the injury report.

What happened to Jaylen Waddle?

The wide receiver suffered what has been speculated to be a left LCL knee sprain. It is known to be a knee injury, but the severity of it is unknown, as well as the complete official diagnosis. He appears to be in good shape to practice for the session, which indicates that the injury is far from critical.

Waddle went down in the Week 9 showdown in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs. He got wrapped up in a play and was injured due to collateral damage. He went to the locker room and was questionable to return. He finished the day with three catches and 42 yards.

Waddle has been on the injury report multiple times this year as he suffered an oblique injury earlier this season that he appears to have since recovered from.

This year, he has caught 40 passes for 522 yards and three touchdowns. His absence would hurt the Dolphins and fantasy managers, so both parties hope to see him back on the field this weekend.

When will Jaylen Waddle return?

The Dolphins wide receiver, barring a setback, appears to be trending toward playing in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team has been on a bye over the last week thus the well-timed extra rest could pay dividends in his recovery.

While he's not 100% healthy yet, he appears to be closer to that than missing the game by a long shot. The bigger worry is whether he can get through the next contest without tweaking the injury while playing at game speed. That said, worries aside, he appears to be on pace to help out Tyreek Hill this weekend.