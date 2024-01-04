Jaylen Waddle injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Week 18 Fantasy Football

Jaylen Waddle is having another solid fantasy football season, as he always has during his NFL career so far. He has finished among the top 20 wide receivers in PPR leagues six times in 14 games this year and is averaging more than five receptions per game. Waddle is a key piece of the Miami Dolphins' high-powered offense, which is why they are hoping he can return this week.

The star wide receiver missed his second game of the season last week as he has been dealing with an ankle injury. The Dolphins have a pivotal game in Week 18 that they must win in order to secure the AFC East divisional title. Waddle can help them do so, but he is curently in danger of missing the contest.

Jaylen Waddle injury update

Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 in a high-stakes matchup. The winner will clinch the AFC East division title, as well as the second-overall seed in the conference for the upcoming NFL Playoffs. Miami is obviously hoping that they can be at full strength for this contest, but Jaylen Waddle is in serious danger of missing it.

After missing their game against the Baltimore Ravens last week with an ankle injury, Waddle opened Week 18 with two consecutive missed practices. He will likely need to improve from his DNP status on Friday to improve his potential chances of playing this week. He should be considered questionable for now, but his availability appears to be in jeopardy.

What happened to Jaylen Waddle?

During the Miami Dolphins' Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys, Jaylen Waddle suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of the contest early. He was unable to return the game after catching just one pass, but he did record his sixth consecutive game with at least 50 yards.

Since suffering the injury, Waddle has been unable to practice at all over the past two weeks and he also missed the Dolphins' most recent game against the Ravens. His injury also comes at a terrible time in fantasy football as his managers are currently playing in the championship round of their league playoffs.

When will Jaylen Waddle return?

Waddle's next opportunity to get back onto the football field will come in the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Bills. This particular game is massive for their seeding in the NFL Playoffs, as it will determine whther they are the two-seed or six-seed. So, they will likely do everything they can to attempt to have him ready to play.

Waddle's potential availability is not off to a promising start after missing each of the Dolphins' first two practices for Week 18. His practice activity on Friday, as well as his official listing on the final injury report, will give a better idea about where he currently stands. If he is unable to play this week, his next chance to do so will come in the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs.