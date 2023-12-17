Jaylen Waddle injury update vs Jets: What happened to Dolphins WR in Week 15?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was thought to be the offense's biggest weapon against the New York Jets as fellow receiver Tyreek Hill was ruled out earlier in the week.

With Hill out, the Dolphins' offense would no doubt look different. But there weren't too many nerves as Waddle has already shown that he can be a No. 1 receiver when called upon.

Still, Dolphins fans' hearts were in their mouths in the first half of their game against the Jets as Waddle was hurt on a passing play from Tua Tagovailoa.

Jaylen Waddle suffers injury vs. Jets

With Hill already out, the prospect of having Jaylen Waddle out is something that Miami fans don't even want to think about. After Waddle caught a pass from Tagovailoa, he landed hard on his side, which resulted in him staying down and having to be assessed by the trainers.

After Waddle was down for a while, he slowly made it back to his feet and was listed as questionable to return. At the time, this is probably the worst thing for Miami's offense as they were without Hill and now Waddle.

However, the football gods must have been at the game as Waddle, after some examination on the sidelines, returned to the game.

And breathe Dolphins fans.

Dolphins in hunt for No. 1 AFC seed

The Dolphins are in the hunt for the AFC's top seed. But with their loss last week to the Titans, those prospects were seriously dented as the Baltimore Ravens now hold that title currently with a couple of games remaining.

For Miami to move above the Ravens, they would likely have to win out, which includes a game against Baltimore in a few weeks.

What would also make the Dolphins' efforts to clinch the No. 1 seed easier is having both Hill and Waddle available. Miami face the Dallas Cowboys next week and would want to have Hill back for that.

The Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses in football with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill at the center of it.

Thankfully, Waddle was able to return to the game, and as for Hill, there is hope that he can be back next week as the race for the playoffs heats up.