Jaylen Warren or Devin Singletary: Who should I start in Fantasy Football in Week 11?

Jaylen Warren and Devin Singletary have created value for fantasy football managers this season. Warren is riding a streak of back-to-back games with 10+ fantasy PPR points while Singletary is coming off a strong performance in Week 10 with 23.1 points.

These two running backs are great options as managers are looking to make a push to win their league. The question is which one is the one to start in Week 11?

Is Jaylen Warren a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Warren has fallen short of double-digit fantasy points just twice this season, which makes him a good pick in fantasy this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers and its run game is not just Warren alone. He is joined by Najee Harris, making them a 1-2 combo.

It hasn't slowed down Warren's production this season as he's exceeded his total fantasy points from last season. He is also a part of the Steelers' passing game with 39 targets thus far.

Fantasy managers might be intriguing despite facing a tough defense in Week 11 in the Cleveland Browns. Warren could be a flex option this week should a lineup be set at running back.

Is Devin Singletary a good fantasy pick in Week 11?

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary

The Houston Texans and their running game has been centered around Dameon Pierce, but he's out this week with an ankle injury. This means that Devin Singletary will be the primary option for the Texans in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11.

That Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals was his only game this season with over 10 PPR points. A major question for fantasy managers is whether Singletary can deliver another effort like he did versus the Bengals.

With bye weeks back in play, the Texans running back becomes a more interesting fantasy option than in previous weeks.

Jaylen Warren vs. Devin Singletary: Who should I start in Week 11?

Jaylen Warren vs. Devin Singletary - Week 11 fantasy comparison

When looking at the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, it favors Warren over Singletary by less than a point in Week 11. This is interesting because of how good Cleveland's defense has been all season but the optimizer suggests that Singletary will not duplicate his success against Arizona.

Warren also gets a slight edge over Singletary by being the better pass catcher of the two. The optimizer suggests neither running back will find the endzone in Week 11.

Warren's versatility could come in handy as quarterback Kenny Pickett could target him in the air. It could be the C.J. Stroud show with the Texans but Singletary might see some action in their passing game.

