  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jaylen Warren injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Steelers RB ahead of Vikings game in Dublin?

Jaylen Warren injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Steelers RB ahead of Vikings game in Dublin?

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 26, 2025 13:52 GMT
NFL: JAN 06 Steelers at Ravens - Source: Getty
NFL: JAN 06 Steelers at Ravens - Source: Getty

With the departure of Najee Harris this offseason, Jaylen Warren has become the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting running back this year. Warren re-signed with the Steleers this offseason on a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $5.3 million.

Ad

Warren has been the lead back in the Pittsburgh backfield that features himself, Kenneth Gainwell, who they signed in free agency, and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Through three weeks, Warren leads all Steelers' players in rush attempts and rush yards.

This Sunday, the Steelers will will face the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m. ET in the NFL's first game in Ireland this season. As the Steelers prepare for the game, Warren has popped up on the team's injury report.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Warren (NIR - resting vet/knee) was a limited participant in the Steleers' Thursday practice. Warren was also limited the day before in practice, though, he was listed as just NIR - resting, with no knee injury added to the report.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jaylen Warren's status shouldn't concern fantasy owners, as it seems like the Steelers are just simply resting him, leading up to game time. Friday's status should give a clearer indication on Warren's status heading into Sunday morning's game.

Ad
Ad

Jaylen Warren fantasy outlook for Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots - Source: Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots - Source: Getty

Even with a new remodeled backfield this season in Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren is the clear No. 1 running back.

Ad

Through the the first three games of the season, Warren has 43 carries for 132 rushing yards. He has 27 carries more than anyone on the team and 75+ more rushing yards than any other player.

Warren has been en effective pass-catcher out of the Steelers' backfield, leading the team in receiving yards with 142 while hauling in the second-most receptions (11), and also has a receiving touchdown.

If the season were to end today, based on his averages, Warren would have 748 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. That's a pretty solid fantasy year for a running back who isn't viewed as a top-10 running back by many in the league.

Ad

Warren has a career average of 4.8 yards per carry, but currently has a low average of just 3.1 yards per carry. He hasn't really exploded for many big plays yet, but that can happen in any game with him.

If healthy for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Warren will be in line to start, and should get the bulk of snaps.

Jaylen Warren's rest in practice this week shouldn't keep him out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Today should provide a better understanding of the running back's status for Sunday's game/

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Gullo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications