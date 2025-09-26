Jaylen Warren injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Steelers RB ahead of Vikings game in Dublin?

With the departure of Najee Harris this offseason, Jaylen Warren has become the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting running back this year. Warren re-signed with the Steleers this offseason on a one-year restricted free agent tender worth $5.3 million.Warren has been the lead back in the Pittsburgh backfield that features himself, Kenneth Gainwell, who they signed in free agency, and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson. Through three weeks, Warren leads all Steelers' players in rush attempts and rush yards.This Sunday, the Steelers will will face the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m. ET in the NFL's first game in Ireland this season. As the Steelers prepare for the game, Warren has popped up on the team's injury report.Warren (NIR - resting vet/knee) was a limited participant in the Steleers' Thursday practice. Warren was also limited the day before in practice, though, he was listed as just NIR - resting, with no knee injury added to the report.Jaylen Warren's status shouldn't concern fantasy owners, as it seems like the Steelers are just simply resting him, leading up to game time. Friday's status should give a clearer indication on Warren's status heading into Sunday morning's game.Jaylen Warren fantasy outlook for Week 4Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots - Source: GettyEven with a new remodeled backfield this season in Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren is the clear No. 1 running back.Through the the first three games of the season, Warren has 43 carries for 132 rushing yards. He has 27 carries more than anyone on the team and 75+ more rushing yards than any other player.Warren has been en effective pass-catcher out of the Steelers' backfield, leading the team in receiving yards with 142 while hauling in the second-most receptions (11), and also has a receiving touchdown.If the season were to end today, based on his averages, Warren would have 748 rushing yards and 805 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. That's a pretty solid fantasy year for a running back who isn't viewed as a top-10 running back by many in the league. Warren has a career average of 4.8 yards per carry, but currently has a low average of just 3.1 yards per carry. He hasn't really exploded for many big plays yet, but that can happen in any game with him. If healthy for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Warren will be in line to start, and should get the bulk of snaps. Jaylen Warren's rest in practice this week shouldn't keep him out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Today should provide a better understanding of the running back's status for Sunday's game/