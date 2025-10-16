Jaylen Warren or Kenneth Gainwell: Who should I start for Week 7 Fantasy Football

Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell have both produced at a quality clip this season. However, the question is which one to rely on as the Pittsburgh Steelers get ready to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals have an appetizing rushing defense for both running backs, but choosing poorly could cost managers dearly.

With that in mind, here's a look at both running backs and a recommendation.

Is Jaylen Warren a good fantasy pick in Week 7?

Jaylen Warren at Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

Jaylen Warren started the year as the Pittsburgh Steelers' RB1, but an injury gave time to Kenneth Gainwell. Gainwell used the time to the best of his ability to attempt to pry away some carries when Warren came back. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Warren is still in line for a productive day against the Bengals.

Warren is projected to earn 58.4 rushing yards with a 20% chance of scoring a touchdown on the ground. He is also expected to earn about four catches for 31.4 yards. Overall, the back is worth starting as an RB2 or a flex option, but what about Gainwell?

Is Kenneth Gainwell a good fantasy pick in Week 7?

Kenneth Gainwell at Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Kenneth Gainwell will face the same Cincinnati Bengals defense that currently ranks 28th against the rush, which means he should get on the board. However, will he get the carries? According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, he'll get enough to produce at a starting-caliber level on your fantasy squad.

Gainwell is expected to, well, gain well against the Bengals. Gainwell is projected to rush for 33.1 yards with a 30% chance of a touchdown. In terms of receptions, the running back is also expected to see work in the form of 2.9 receptions for 20.2 yards.

Should I start Jaylen Warren or Kenneth Gainwell in Week 7 fantasy football?

Warren vs Gainwell - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

In the end, the question boils down to whether Kenneth Gainwell managed to take Jaylen Warren's job. Warren earned more carries than Gainwell in his return against the Cleveland Browns, suggesting he will receive more once again.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool appears to agree, projecting 14.7 points for Warren and 10.4 points for Gainwell. If you have both, the choice should be Warren.

However, if you have only one of the two on your team, odds are that you should start them, even if you only have Gainwell.

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

