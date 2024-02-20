Jaylen Wright Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Tennessee RB

It’s hard to ignore a talent like Jaylen Wright, even if the National Football League devalued the running back market during the 2023 offseason. The former Tennessee Volunteer had more rushing yards in 2023 (1,013) than in 2022 (875), even if he had fewer carries (146 to 137).

Wright led Tennessee in yards from scrimmage if you add his 141 receiving yards. Those numbers earned him Second-Team All-SEC honors last season. As he throws his name into the 2024 NFL draft aspirants list, the Durham, North Carolina native will be an excellent fit for some teams.

Jaylen Wright's draft profile

Speed is a highly valued commodity in professional football. It is an innate trait for those who possess it, helping them leave opponents behind. Jaylen Wright has the speed that can turn any snap into a big play.

He uses his maximum speed of 23 miles per hour to burst through open space while making tacklers miss. Wright also allows his blocks to develop before selecting a gap to dash through. Meanwhile, his shiftiness through hesitations and quick direction changes can put defenders at a disadvantage.

Arm tackles won’t bring him down because he fights for extra yardage. Likewise, he is not afraid of contact, especially if fighting for first downs is necessary. He does have decent pass-catching hands and average route-running, which can undergo improvement with solid coaching.

However, Jaylen Wright must improve his decision-making, especially when the linemen do not set their blocks properly. He tends to hesitate in those instances, even when cutback lanes are available. He can also improve in using his speed for better results.

Jaylen Wright's potential landing spots

Wright will likely go off the board in the third or fourth round of the draft, making him a potential late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection. He will be in the best position if any of these three teams select him:

#1 – Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon’s contract expires after the 2024 season, and he isn’t getting any younger. The Bengals must find someone who could take over from the 2021 Pro Bowler, and Jaylen Wright is a suitable option. He can compete with Chase Brown, Chris Evans and Trayveon Williams for the starting role.

Likewise, having Ja’Marr Chase on the outside can loosen the coverage at the line of scrimmage, giving Wright multiple lanes to power through. Joe Burrow will also find something for him in the passing game, especially in check-downs or short-yardage situations.

#2 – Green Bay Packers

The Packers peaked at the right time after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. They gave the home team a beatdown that only a few football spectators outside of Green Bay expected. What’s scary is that the team full of first and second-year starters haven’t reached their full potential.

Getting a solid running back can take them to greater heights. A.J. Dillon can sign elsewhere as a free agent this offseason, while Aaron Jones’ contract will expire after the 2024 season. While Jones had a fantastic finish in 2023, his hamstring injury can flare up any time.

Landing Jaylen Wright gives Jordan Love another solid change-of-pace option, giving them offensive balance as he also targets Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave.

#3 – Tennessee Titans

Having Brian Callahan as head coach will boost Jaylen Wright’s confidence and value to the Titans offense. Tennessee is shaping a decent roster with Will Levis, DeAndre Hopkins and Chigoziem Okonkwo. However, they might not re-sign former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry, leaving the running back position open.

Wright is a different kind of running back than Henry. However, Callahan could utilize the rookie’s attributes to help narrow the gap between them and their AFC South division rivals. But aside from drafting Wright, fortifying their offensive line is a priority.