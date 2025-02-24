Jaylin Noel NFL Draft Projection: 5 best landing spots for Iowa State Cyclones WR

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel is one of the most intriguing names in the 2025 NFL Draft class as he can be a diamond in the middle rounds.

Teams are going to be interested in him as he impressed with his skills and had a career year in 2024. That season, he had 80 catches for 1,194 yards (14.9 yards per reception) with eight touchdown grabs as well as nine rushing attempts for 38 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Teams are going to be interested in a player like Jaylin Noel, who increased his productivity with each passing season. Let's take a deeper dive into him and discuss which teams are the best landing spots for him.

Jaylin Noel's NFL draft profile

Jaylin Noel has shown the ability to be both a solid slot wide receiver as well as possessing the skill to return kicks with the new NFL rules. He has a motor that never shuts off and has great acceleration and speed. However, his size of 5-foot-9, 196 pounds could be a concern.

He is not expected to be selected until the middle of Day 2 and can develop into a starting wide receiver.

Jaylin Noel 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for Iowa State WR

#5: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots need to get some offensive skill position help and drafting Noel could be one of their answers. They have scope to improve their wide receiver room and getting a player who can play well down the field is critical.

Noel possesses the ability to get yards after the catch, and that is something the Pats need to add. With a quick first step and able to move quickly, this could help quarterback Drake Maye unlock another level.

#4: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in a tough position at wide receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Chris Olave has been dealing with concussions throughout his career. The team also does not have much cap space to maneuver to put a competitive product out on the field.

Adding a player like Jaylin Noel can help either Derek Carr or Spencer Rattler have a weapon that can be similar to Michael Thomas in terms of getting that quick first step and being a target.

#3: Baltimore Ravens

Some people may argue against the Baltimore Ravens going after Noel as they have Zay Flowers filling a similar role. But playing in the slot would be a great addition to the roster.

He could be a great kick returner and with Nelson Agholor, Deonte Harty and Steven Sims all unrestricted free agents, they need a slot receiver.

The Ravens need to get some more wide receivers that can be threats down the field for quarterback Lamar Jackson to get help come postseason time. The passing game can take a step forward with Jaylin Noel on the roster.

#2: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need to get some skill position help after having veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Drafting Jaylin Noel could make KaVontae Turpin expendable as he is a restricted free agent this offseason too.

With Dak Prescott healthy and a new coach in Brian Schottenheimer at the head of things, adding a wide receiver that can go down the field will help the team going forward. Noel has been able to do well and can be a solid target for the team as the season progresses.

#1: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of young guys in the wide receiver position, and they need to improve to help quarterback Bryce Young offensively. The team plays a lot of three-receiver sets and getting Noel could help keep the receiving core fresh.

Raheem Blackshear and Deven Thompkins were both returning kicks last season and both are restricted free agents, so Noel can do that at a great level. With his speed, expect to see the Carolina Panthers having an itchy finger to draft him.

