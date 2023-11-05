Jedrick Wills injury update: Latest on Browns LT after injury in Week 9 vs Cardinals

Jedrick Wills will find himself on the Browns' injury report after their Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals. The Cleveland left tackle suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the game. He was taken off the field on a cart with an air cast on the knee.

His teammate, running back Kareem Hunt was inadvertently tackled into his knee. The Browns' first-round pick in the 2020 draft started his 53rd game with the team in Week 9. Offensive lineman James Hudson took over for Wills once he was ruled out of the game.

Jedrick Wills' recovery from injury

Jedrick Wills could have a long road ahead of him as the recovery time is dependent on any related knee injuries. In general, the timeframe is between nine and 12 months. It remains unknown as to which type of knee injury Wills suffered in Week 9.

If it is an injury to his MCL, there are scenarios where surgery is the best option. The surgery will either fix or reconstruct the MCL. A surgeon will make a cut at the torn area and use fixation devices called suture anchors to repair the ligament. It will tighten the ligament back to the bone.

A surgeon will use tendons from either the knee or a cadaver knee to rebuild the ligament. The hope for the Cleveland Browns is that it is a Grade 1 or 2 MCL sprain should that be the case.

A Grade 3 could signal Wills being out for the rest of the 2023 season, but it's all speculation at this point. There will be more clarity once the team figures out the actual injury. Seeing the air cast indicates that it could be something of concern.

When is Jedrick Wills returning?

It remains too early to tell when the 24-year-old will come back on the field for Cleveland. The best-case scenario is that it is a sprain and he'll be out a few weeks.

Worst case scenario, Wills and his 2023 season is over. There are some reasons to be optimistic in that it doesn't look like an Achilles injury.

The left tackle will be looked at and assessed by the Browns medical staff to have an idea if he will play again in 2023.