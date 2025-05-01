Jeff Ulbrich's salary: How much does Falcons DC make?

Jeff Ulbrich has had a whirlwind for a couple of months. Ulbrich started the 2024 season as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets, then took over as interim head coach after Robert Saleh's firing, and ultimately ended up on Raheem Morris' staff as the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

However, Ulbrich was in the news last week after his son, Jax, prank-called Shedeur Sanders. The league subsequently fined the Falcons' defensive coordinator.

Hence, with that in mind, let's look at how much Ulbrich earns in his role with the Falcons.

How much does Jeff Ulbrich earn as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator?

According to Yahoo Sports, Jeff Ulbrich earns $1.6 million per year as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. Ulbrich is in his second full-time role as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Ulbrich has been in the NFL since 2000, when the San Francisco 49ers selected him in the draft's third round. He played as a linebacker for ten seasons before retiring from professional football.

Ulbrich then joined the coaching ranks, starting with a role as an assistant special-teams coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks. He occupied that role from 2010 to 2011 before taking his talents to the UCLA Bruins.

Following a three-year stint as linebackers coach and special teams coordinator with the Bruins, Ulbrich returned to the NFL. He has since held positions with the Falcons and Jets.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has employed Ulbrich to bring grit and organisation to the team's defense. The franchise is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2017.

How much was Jeff Ulbrich fined after son's prank call?

According to Yahoo Sports, Jeff Ulbrich was fined $100,000 for failing to prevent the release of league confidential information given to the Falcons before the 2025 NFL draft. The Falcons were also fined $250,000.

These punishments come after Ulbrich's son, Jax, prank-called former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders during the draft. It came while Sanders was dealing with a monumental fall from first-round lock to the draft's fifth round.

Jax Ulbrich has since apologized to Sanders via an Instagram post. However, his father and the Falcons are set for a hefty financial penalty.

