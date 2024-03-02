Jeremiah Trotter Jr. scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Clemson LB

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. did everything he could to help the Clemson Tigers win. In three seasons under head coach Dabo Sweeney, the defensive ace from New Jersey had 191 tackles, ten passes defended, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, and two touchdowns.

That do-it-all trait will have NFL teams intrigued about him as the draft draws nearer. But while several teams could be interested in his services, three teams stand out as best fits for the 2022 Second Team All-American and 2023 First Team All-ACC linebacker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. scouting report

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s best attribute is reacting quickly to what’s happening on the field. He displays his football intelligence by rapidly assessing what’s happening and responding accordingly. He is an elusive defender who can penetrate gaps on the offensive line. Trotter Jr. manifests his speed by being an excellent sideline-to-sideline cover guy.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

His fast reactions enable him to adjust his body to make the best play possible. Likewise, he has nimble feet to reach for the ball at the last second or deflect it during pass attempts. Given his agility, his NFL team could also use him as a blitzer.

However, he has some tendencies that can be overturned with experience and constant coaching. His overeagerness to blaze through the box during run defense can open the sidelines for massive gains. His decision-making during zone coverage could be improved, and he is prone to getting faked in play action.

Despite these weaknesses, Trotter Jr. is too good to be neglected in the draft board. Therefore, the only detail left unknown is the NFL uniform he will be wearing during his rookie season.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. landing spots

With various draft experts comparing him to Nick Bolton or Patrick Queen, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has what it takes to become a long-time NFL starter. Being undrafted after the second round will be shocking, especially with these three teams potentially ranking him high on their draft boards.

#1 – Philadelphia Eagles

Joining the Eagles allows Trotter Jr. to play for the same team his father represented in eight of his 12 NFL seasons. Jeremiah Trotter Sr. earned two All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections in two stints with the Eagles.

But aside from family tradition, the Eagles have a pressing need at linebacker, especially if Nicholas Morrow, Shaun Bradley, Zach Cunningham, and Shaquille Leonard sign elsewhere during free agency.

#2 – Washington Commanders

An enormous cap space allows the Commanders to splash during free agency. However, building the team through the draft affords them long-term flexibility in managing their financial dues.

The Commanders need a linebacker to cover the middle of the team, which could lessen the passing yards they surrender every game. Coincidentally, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s father played two seasons for Washington after his first stint with the Eagles.

#3 – Kansas City Chiefs

Joining the two-time defending Super Bowl champions will entail a massive responsibility for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Still, they could use him in several ways, especially in zone coverage, while Chris Jones and the defensive line dominate up front. He could have meaningful playing time as a rookie if Drue Tranquill, Willie Gay Jr., and Jack Cochrane sign with other teams during free agency.