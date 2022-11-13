Jerick McKinnon fantasy outlook: Should you start the Kansas City Chiefs RB in Week 10?

Jerick McKinnon has not had the best of starts in the 2022 NFL season. Although the Kansas City Chiefs running back has been consistent for the AFC heavyweights, he is yet to have a standout game.

The Chiefs are at the summit of the AFC West standings with six wins and two defeats so far. They will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have three wins and six losses, in Week 10.

Elvin Ryan @ElvinRyan_FF I’m adding Jerick McKinnon wherever available this week and may even flex him some places as a bye-week desperation play.



40% more snaps than Pacheco and 45% more than CEH in Week 9.



Heavily involved in the passing game, going against a team surrendering nearly 22 PPG to RBs. I’m adding Jerick McKinnon wherever available this week and may even flex him some places as a bye-week desperation play.40% more snaps than Pacheco and 45% more than CEH in Week 9.Heavily involved in the passing game, going against a team surrendering nearly 22 PPG to RBs.

Although McKinnon has done a decent job for the Chiefs this campaign, we recommend that you keep him on your bench in Week 10. The Jaguars will be at their sharpest to try and restrict the high-scoring Chiefs on Sunday. The Kansas City running back has been without a touchdown in his last six games. Moreover, the Chiefs are splitting carries between their three backs.

Jerick McKinnon stats and fantasy outlook

Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

Jerick McKinnon has managed to put up 123 rushing yards on 32 attempts for the Chiefs this season. He also has 156 receiving yards on 19 receptions with one touchdown in the air. So far, McKinnon has recorded a total of 33.9 fantasy points across eight games. He is averaging a mere 4.2 points per game.

Over the past few weeks, the Chiefs have not looked to McKinnon often in the backfield. Instead, he has been used more as a receiver by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has taken it up well and seems to be linking up sufficiently with Mahomes, but not enough to start in fantasy football. In his last three games, McKinnon has added 105 receiving yards on 14 receptions.

Here are some of the top-performing running backs in the league heading into the weekend:

Saquon Barkley

Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ekeler

Derrick Henry

Nick Chubb

Alvin Kamara

Josh Jacobs

Travis Etienne

Kenneth Walker

Dameon Pierce

Here are some running backs you may be able to pick up on waivers for week 10:

Cam Akers

Darrell Henderson

Melvin Gordon

Latavius Murray

A.J. Dillon

Nyheim Hines

Khalil Herbert

Dontrell Hilliard

Eli Mitchell

Kareem Hunt

Jeff Wilson

Antonio Gibson

