Jerome Baker Seahawks contract: How much will LB earn in Seattle?

Jerome Baker will ply his trade for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 NFL season. The linebacker agreed a one-year deal with the franchise after playing six seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

As per Spotrac, Baker's year-long stint with the Seahawks will see him earn $7 million in fully guaranteed money.

Baker was reportedly negotiating his contract with the Dolphins during the NFL Combine but talks fell through. He was entering the final season of a three-year, $37.5 million contract he signed with the team in 2021. Miami eventually released the linebacker on March 5.

Baker reportedly met with a few teams after hitting the free agency market but signed with the Seahawks a day after visiting the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, appeared to have replaced Baker with former Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Baker played 13 games for Miami last season. He recorded 78 tackles,two interceptions and 1.5 sacks and helped the Dolphins finish second in the AFC East with an 11-6 record.

Unfortunately, Baker suffered a wrist injury in the regular season finale against the Buffalo Bills which required surgery. This ruled him out of Miami's wild-card round defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baker is expected to get into the starting lineup for the Seahawks in the 2024 season. He is the second linebacker that Seattle signed this week. Two days before Baker's arrival, the Seahawks signed Tyrel Dodson from the free agency market.

The Seahawks finished third in the NFC West last season, with a 9-8 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. However, after bringing in some defensive reinforcements, they will want to make a push for the postseason in 2024.

A look at Jerome Baker's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Jerome Baker has made $32,416,305 in career earnings across six seasons in the NFL thus far. The Miami Dolphins picked him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Baker reportedly made $14,773,444 in salary, $13,475,200 in signing bonuses, $3,080,556 in restructured bonuses, $697,106, and $50,000 in workout bonuses during his time with Miami.