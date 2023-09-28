Jerome Ford injury update: Latest on Browns RB for Fantasy Football

Jerome Ford has become a vital member of the Cleveland Browns offense this season. The running back has already racked up 218 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns across three games, establishing himself as a popular fantasy pick as well.

However, some fantasy managers are pondering over whether to select Ford in Week 4. The player has been dealing with a shoulder injury, which is giving many pause.

Jerome Ford injury update

Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford

Ford popped up on the Cleveland Browns' injury report this week. The running back was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

As of Wednesday, Ford is listed as questionable on Cleveland's injury report card. However, he should be a full participant in practice later in the week.

Although Ford's injury doesn't seem to be too serious, fantasy managers should avoid picking him in Week 4 just yet. It's better to wait until the player's status changes back to active, before selecting him in your fantasy team.

Ford has racked up an impressive 39.8 fantasy points in three games and is averaging 13.3 FPPG.

What happened to Jerome Ford?

According to reports, Ford suffered his shoulder injury in the Week 3 clash against the Tennesee Titans. However, the 24-year-old was able to remain on the field and complete the game.

Ford had 10 carries for only 18 yards but scored and added 33 yards and another touchdown on two receptions to help the Browns to a dominant 27-3 win over the Titans.

Cleveland will be hoping that Ford can continue with his impactful displays for the remainder of the campaign.

When will Jerome Ford return?

The Cleveland Browns have not officially announced when Ford will return to action. However, if he recovers well from his shoulder injury, he should be able to play in the Week 4 clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns will host the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. ET.