Jerome Ford Injury Update: Latest on Browns RB for Week 15 Fantasy Football

Second-year Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has had an unexpectedly productive season in 2023. After Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ford has been their main guy in the backfield. This comes even after the team re-signed running back Kareem Hunt.

As a rookie last season, Ford didn't see much action on the field. In 13 total games that he was active, he ran the ball eight times for 12 carries and didn't record a receiving stat.

Through 13 games in 2023, Ford has 166 carries for 698 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Additionally, he has 35 receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

Ford has been active for every single game this season for the Browns. He's become one of their best playmakers on offense.

Jerome Ford's injury update

Running back Jerome Ford could potentially miss his first game of the season this Sunday. Ford has appeared limited on the injury report all week during practice.

On Wednesday, Ford was limited with a wrist injury.

He was limited today as well, as per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Since it's deep into the week, it is concerning that Ford is still a limited participant in practice. His status for Friday's practice should give more clarity on whether or not he's trending toward playing or not this week.

What happened to Jerome Ford?

Following the Cleveland Browns' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Jerome Ford got X-rays done on his wrist. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the X-rays came back negative on Monday.

Ford came out of the game in the fourth quarter but would later check back into the game, with the assumption that the injury wasn't too severe.

However, the injury has been nagging him as he's been a limited participant in practice all week.

When will Jerome Ford return?

Ford has yet to be ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bears. However, his status remains in question following a week of limited practice.

As mentioned above, his status for Friday's practice should dictate whether or not he suits up for Sunday's game.

If Ford is inactive this weekend, one would believe he should suit back up next weekend.