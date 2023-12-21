Jerome Ford injury update: Latest on Browns RB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford has been a revelation in the 2023 NFL season. The Cincinnati alum has enjoyed an increased role on the Browns' offense following Nick Chubbs' season-ending ACL injury. Ford has grasped the opportunity with both hands and is one of the league's most dynamic backfield threats.

However, the sophomore running back is dealing with a minor injury issue in Week 16. This article will highlight Ford's most recent injury update, what happened to him, and his likely return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jerome Ford injury update

According to ESPN, Cleveland Browns sophomore running back Jerome Ford was a limited participant in the team's Wednesday training session. Ford has a slight wrist injury that puts him on the Browns' injury report and makes him questionable for the game against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Ford has been a revelation in 2023, stepping into Nick Chubbs' shoes and leading the Browns' backfield to success on the ground for the duration of the regular season. Ford has usurped veteran Kareem Hunt on the Browns' depth chart and helped the team to a 9-5 record for the season.

What happened to Jerome Ford?

According to reports, Ford injured his wrist in his side's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 but returned to the match. During the game, Ford rushed for 51 yards on 12 carries and no rushing touchdowns.

The sophomore RB avoided an injury designation before the Week 15 win over Chicago. Ford was similarly impressive in the game, even though the Browns employed more of a passing game plan.

When will Jerome Ford return?

Barring any unforeseen events, Ford should be available for his side's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. The dynamic rusher allayed any major injury concerns in Week 15 and was a limited participant in yesterday's training session.

Ford is enjoying a career year in 2023 and is well on track to having a 1,000 rushing yards season. If he keeps performing this way, the Browns will arguably have the league's deepest running back depth chart.

The franchise still has perennial Pro Bowler Nick Chubb under contract, Kareem Hunt as a backup, and Ford is a new discovery in the Browns' running back factory.

