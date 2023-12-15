Jerome Ford or James Conner: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 15?

As the NFL Fantasy Football playoffs are beginning for most fantasy leagues this week in Week 15 of the regular season, two interesting options at the running back position include Jerome Ford and James Conner.

Conner just had the best game of the season in his last outing when the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-10 in Week 13. He rushed for 105 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground. He scored 22.45 fantasy points in the victory. With the Cardinals coming off of bye week, he will have more rest heading into Sunday's against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ford has been the team's lead back this season after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3. He's coming off of an 8.2-point fantasy performance following the Browns' victory vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Jerome Ford a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Jerome Ford during Jacksonville Jaguars v Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns will face the Chicago Bears who have a good rush defense.

As a whole, the Bears' defense gives up the 23rd most points per game, averaging 23.8 points allowed. Their run defense is their strong suit, as they are second in rush yards allowed per game (83.7.)

Ford has only had three games this season where he's rushed for over 84 yards. Against a tough Bears defense, Ford will have a challenge up front finding success. Ford is also dealing with a minor wrist injury that he got X-rays on earlier this week.

Expand Tweet

Is James Conner a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

James Conner during Arizona Cardinals v Pittsburgh Steelers

James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals will face one of the best teams and defenses this weekend in the San Franciso 49ers.

The 49ers rank number on in rush defense, only allowing an average of 78.3 yards per game. They've also given up the third-least rushing touchdowns to opposing offenses.

Conner only has three games this season where he's eclipsed the 78-yard mark. Luckily for Conner and the Cardinals, they'll be home, which could give them some momentum in the game. He will have a tough fantasy matchup this week like Ford.

Jerome Ford vs. James Conner: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

James Conner during Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

If you have the option of starting either Jerome Ford or James Conner this week, you should start Conner. According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Optimizer, Conner edges Ford out by a slight advantage.

Here is the graphic of Conner's and Ford's projected points for Week 15:

Sportskeeda's Sit/Start optimizer predicts James Conner will outperform Jerome Ford this week

While projections are just projections, either running back could outperform or underperform their projected total.

Both Ford and Conner will have tough fantasy matchups this week in Week 15.

Who would you rather start this week of the two running backs?