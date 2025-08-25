Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Browns WR a good pick this year?

Jerry Jeudy was one of the best wide receivers available in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he never really put it all together while he was a member of the Denver Broncos. In fantasy football, Jeudy had PPR (points per reception) finishes as the WR47, the WR85, the WR22, and the WR50.

When he was traded to the Cleveland Browns last year, there were questions about whether Jeudy could succeed in a difficult situation in Cleveland. However, he immediately put all those concerns to rest as he had the best season of his National Football League career.

Jeudy amassed 90 receptions for 1,229 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns for the Browns last year, establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the sport. Against his old team, Jeudy had a ridiciously impressive stat line of nine receptions for 235 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

In fantasy football, Jeudy finished the season as the WR12, averaging 14.2 points per game. Due to this, Jeudy is being projected much higher in fantasy football drafts this year than he was prior to the start of last season. Fantasy Pros is projecting Jeudy as the WR34 and No. 70 overall player available, something that will likely mean that he will be selected in the seventh or eighth round of your draft this summer.

Jerry Jeudy 2025 fantasy football outlook after breakout 2024 campaign

Jeudy is a top route runner with great speed and strong hands. Although he occasionally struggles with drops, Jeudy drastically improved his reliability in 2024. With experienced pocket-passing quarterback Joe Flacco starting the season as the QB1, Jeudy will likely be targeted early and often to open the year.

Flacco starting in Cleveland is the best case scenario for Jeudy, given the QB's past history of getting his receiving playmakers the ball. While Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are talented, none are as experienced or accurate with the football at the NFL level.

With Flacco as the starter, Jeudy should be selected well above the WR4 ranks that he is currently being projected in. Jeudy should be viewed as a WR2 this year and has an overall WR1 weekly ceiling due to talent and expected production with Flacco. However, he could have a WR3/4 weekly floor depending on quarterback and Cleveland's inconsistency on offense.

