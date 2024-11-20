Jerry Jeudy injury status: Latest on Browns WR for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be in the lineup for Week 12. The wide receiver has been dealing with a knee injury. With the Browns playing on Thursday Night, the status of Jeudy was something many fantasy managers were monitoring.

Jerry Jeudy injury status for Week 12

Jerry Jeudy was dealing with a knee injury- Source: Imagn

Jerry Jeudy is expected to play in Week 12.

In the Browns injury report on Tuesday, Cleveland had Jeudy on the injury report with a knee injury. But Jeudy was a full participant in both Monday and Tuesday's practice, meaning all signs point to him playing on Thursday.

Jeudy has been dealing with a knee injury all season long, as he tweaked it in training camp.

“I was running a route and tweaked it a little bit during OTAs, but now I’m back. Back and going,” Jeudy said in August, via BrownsZone. “I feel pretty good, just taking it day by day. Each day I’m improving and working to get better, so I’m feeling good.”

Despite the nagging injury, Jeudy has played every game this season. He also has found chemistry with Jameis Winston as the two connected for an 89-yard touchdown in the Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

This season, Jeudy has caught 39 passes for 560 yards and two touchdowns.

"He (Winston) gets you locked in for sure," Jeudy told ESPN. "He gets you turnt. He gets you hype. He's always going to have a little funny saying in between that gets you joking around and makes sure that you can have fun with this as well."

Jeudy has become a go-to receiver for the Browns and has been a great fantasy option, especially since Winston has taken over.

With Jeudy being a full participant in practice, he should be in line for a big game against the Steelers on Thursday Night.

