Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos WR for fantasy football Week 4

Jerry Jeudy has established himself as a popular fantasy football pick in recent years. However, the Denver Broncos wideout is dealing with a knee injury heading into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

Jeudy missed Denver's season opener due to an ankle injury. However, he has since featured in two games on the trot, recording 106 yards on eight receptions in two games.

Now, fantasy managers are pondering whether to start Juedy in Week 4, amid the player's injury concerns.

Jerry Jeudy injury update

The Denver Broncos have listed Juedy as questionable for Week 4. The receiver was a limited participant in Wednesday's team training session due to a knee injury.

Although it doesn't seem like Jeudy's injury is a cause for concern, fantasy fans should avoid picking him in Week 4. His practice status on Thursday and Friday will still be worth monitoring before making a decision.

What happened to Jerry Jeudy?

Jeudy reportedly injured his hamstring in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. He played the entire game, recording 81 yards on five receptions but the Broncos suffered a massive 70-20 defeat.

Now, it appears that Jeudy is also dealing with a knee injury. The wideout might have picked up his new problem in the loss to the Dolphins. Fortunately, the knee injury doesn't appear to be too serious.

Jeudy initially suffered a hamstring injury late in training camp as well. However, with the injury woes piling up for the player, Denver will be hoping that their star wideout avoids any major setbacks that could rule him out for the season.

When will Jerry Jeudy return?

Jeudy should be fine to play against in Week 4 if he takes part in full practice on either Thursday or Friday. The player might have been given a limited workload on Wednesday just to recover from the injury troubles that he suffered against Miami.

The Broncos, who are yet to register a win this season, will travel to Soldier Field to take on the winless Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 1. Kickoff for the game is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET and Jeudy is expected to be an active participant for the visitors.