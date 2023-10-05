Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos WR for fantasy football Week 5

Jerry Jeudy is dealing with an injury heading into Week 5. After the Denver Broncos got their first win of the season in exciting fashion, there's potential momentum to turn things around and get back into the divisional race. Any absence from Jeudy would be catastrophic towards that end. What's his status?

What's going on with Jerry Jeudy?

Jerry Jeudy injury update

Jerry Jeudy is suffering from a knee injury. This has been an injury that has bugged him for weeks now, and he always ends up on the injury report as a result. He has been able to play through it this year and all expectations are that he'll be able to do so again.

He missed the opening week of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he has not been absent since despite showing up on the injury report frequently. He comes in Questionable again this weekend, but there's currently no real cause for concern.

It's worth monitoring throughout the week. Clearly, there is something bothering him and it's been that way for weeks. That means he is no guarantee to play this weekend against the New York Jets. Nevertheless, there's not an abundance of concern coming out of Denver right now.

What happened to Jerry Jeudy?

Jerry Jeudy suffered a knee injury weeks ago and has been dealing with it ever since. He did manage to play the entire game against the Chicago Bears, recording three catches (on five targets) for 52 yards in the comeback win.

As he's not dealing with a fresh injury sustained in that victory, there's not much to report on for his status. The Questionable tag does provide doubt for fantasy managers, but he is more than likely fine and will not miss a beat.

The hierarchy of pass-catchers is shifting in Denver, with rookie Marvin Mims Jr. becoming a reliable player. Courtland Sutton is there for Russell Wilson to throw to as well. Still, a full cohort of pass-catchers should be available as Jeudy didn't reinjure his knee or anything during last week's action.

When will Jerry Jeudy return?

At this time, Jerry Jeudy is not expected to miss any time. He is Questionable going into Sunday's action, but it would be a huge surprise to see him sitting on the sidelines. He's been Questionable almost all season and has played the last three games in a row.

However, he is dealing with a legitimate knee injury. It's not a rest day for a veteran, so it is worth monitoring. The Broncos expect to have the 2020 first-round selection in the lineup, but anything can happen over the next few days.

If he is forced to the bench because of it, it still would be a surprise to see him miss any extended amount of time. If he is forced out of the lineup, he would likely be back the week after against the Kansas City Chiefs.