Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off when Jerry Jeudy and the Denver Broncos travel to Arrowhead to face Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs come into this game having won four straight following a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, while the Denver Broncos are sitting at 1-4 under new coach Sean Payton.

The Chiefs come into this game as the heavy favorites, but divisional matchups can throw out surprises, and these two franchises have no love lost between them.

If you own both Jerry Jeudy and Rashee Rice in fantasy football this year, which one should you start in Week 6?

Is Jerry Jeudy a good fantasy football pick in Week 6?

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been a solid pass-catcher throughout his time in the NFL, ever since being drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

However, in 2023, he and the Broncos have struggled - winning their only game of the year against the Chicago Bears.

In 2023, Jeudy ranks WR61 in PPR scoring, having racked up 37.8 points in four games. Jeudy missed Week 1 through injury, but even then has only clocked up 208 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Jeudy has yet to find a substantial role in the Broncos' offense, with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson all outscoring the former Alabama WR in PPR scoring.

Jeudy will look to kickstart his season against the Chiefs on TNF, who won a close game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

The Chiefs are solid against opposing WRs, too, having allowed the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to the position in 2023. However, the game script could work in Jerry Jeudy's favor, with the Broncos likely to be down early, they could be forced to throw the ball more. More volume likely equates to more fantasy football points - which Jeudy owners will pray for.

Is Rashee Rice a good fantasy football pick in Week 6?

Kansas City Chiefs took WR Rashee Rice in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, and the SMU alum has been quick to make his mark.

Through five games, Rice has 17 catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns, quickly building a rapport with QB Patrick Mahomes.

Rice ranks as WR50 in PPR scoring, amassing 46 points at an average of 9.2 points per game.

After losing Tyreek Hill during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs didn't replace him, but they may have found a replacement in Rice. He leads all Chiefs WRs in fantasy scoring and trails only Justin Watson in receiving yards in their wide receiver room.

This week, Rice takes on the Denver Broncos, who rank 16th in fantasy points allowed to WRs across the NFL. They may have an elite corner in Patrick Surtain II, but the Broncos have allowed the most points per game in the NFL at 36.2, and facing a high-powered offense like Kansas City isn't what they'd ideally want right now.

Jerry Jeudy vs Rashee Rice: Who to start in Fantasy in Week 6

Our analyzer says if you own Jerry Jeudy and Rashee Rice, you should start Jeudy. The game script likely means the Broncos will throw the ball more, and while Rice has been excellent for the Chiefs in 2023, they've become more reliant on the run this year. There's also superstar tight end Travis Kelce to steal targets away from the rookie.

