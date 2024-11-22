On Thursday Night Football, the 2-8 Cleveland Browns hosted the 8-2 Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Stadium, hoping to end their two-game losing streak and their division rival's run of five straight wins. For the Browns to pull off the upset, they needed their offense to have a good outing, especially their wide receivers unit, led by Jerry Jeudy.

The 25-year-old was having an underwhelming debut season in Cleveland. In his first eight outings this season, he recorded only 33 receptions for 418 yards and one touchdown. However, he burst into life in the Browns' Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jeudy finished the game with six catches for 142 receiving yards and a touchdown, his best game as a Brown. His stellar outing didn't amount to much, as Cleveland lost 35-14, but it was a silver lining on a rather dismal day.

The Browns hoped he'd have a similar impact on Thursday night against the Steelers to keep his team's minuscule playoff hopes alive and spoil the Steelers' quest to finish as the top seed in the AFC.

Jerry Jeudy stats vs. Steelers in Week 12

Here are Jerry Jeudy's numbers from the first half of the Browns' Thursday Night Football clash against the Steelers:

Targets: 3

Receptions: 3

Receiving yards: 39

Receiving touchdowns 0

