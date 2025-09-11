Jerry Jeudy or Terry McLaurin or DK Metcalf: Who should I start in Fantasy Football Week 2?

The 2025 season is one week deep, and wide receiver is one of the most intriguing positions to work on in fantasy football.

Terry McLaurin, who was thought to be on his way out with the Washington Commanders after requesting a trade, was placated with a new three-year contract worth $32 million annually. DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, then extended for five years and $150 million.

Jerry Jeudy, meanwhile, is the only one on this analysis who has stayed where he is. After being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2024, he received a $58-million extension and rewarded the franchise by being the sole bright spot in a regressed offense, recording 90 catches for 1,229 yards (both career-highs) and for touchdowns.

As Week 2 looms, who is the best starting option? This analysis aims to find out.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Terry McLaurin vs. DK Metcalf Week 2 fantasy outlook: Are they each a good choice to start?

Jerry Jeudy fantasy outlook

Miami Dolphins v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Jeudy had a modest eight catches for 66 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals, as the Cleveland Browns were undone by a missed extra point attempt by Andre Szmyt and lost 16-17. Sportskeeda expects him to have a similar output against the Baltimore Ravens, but that may be a stretch given the quality of that team's secondary.

The cornerback is monstrously deep, boasting All/ProsPro Bowlers Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander. It is complemented by an equally monstrous safety duo of All-Pro/Pro Bowler Kyle Hamilton and rookie Malaki Starks, although Ar'Darius Washington's Achilles tear represents a sizable absence.

Terry McLaurin fantasy outlook

New York Giants v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

McLaurin was rather quiet to begin the season, catching only half of his four targets for a measly 27 yards. It did not matter, as the Washington Commanders easily defeated the New York Giants 21-6 thanks to a dominant rushing performance by rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed ten times for 82 yards and a touchown.

This Thursday, he is projected to have a significantly better performance at the Green Bay Packers. Jaire Alexander's departure has raised concerns about how the rest of the cornerback room will step up, even though safeties Xavier McKinney and Javon Bullard.

DK Metcalf fantasy outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Metcalf had the best performance of the three, covering 83 yards on just four catches in a very productive day for Aaron Rodgers, who threw four touchdowns in a 34-32 win at the New York Jets.

While he is expected to be even more dominant next week in Seattle, the Seahawks may have a strong response to that. Cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, and safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant can be said to be a new version of the Legion of Boom, and they will need to be elite to contain their former teammate.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Terry McLaurin vs. DK Metcalf Week 2 fantasy outlook: Whom should I start?

The Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer likes DK Metcalf's chances, so it is prioritizing starting him over the other two.

Still, all three players are projected to be dominant for their respective teams in the 2025 season. A fantasy owner's choice among them comes down to preference, although other factors like strength of the offensive line can certainly affect it.

