Jerry Jeudy Week 4 Fantasy Outlook: Is the Broncos WR Worth Picking Up?

Jerry Jeudy got off to a fantastic start for the Denver Broncos this season. The wide receiver racked up 102 receiving yards and one touchdown in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jeudy looked set to follow that up with another stellar performance before he was forced off early due to injury against the Houston Texans in Week 2. Although he was questionable heading into Week 3 with a rib and shoulder injury, he started against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend.

Now, for Week 4, fantasy football managers will mull whether Jeudy is worth adding to their fantasy team. Here, we analyze Jeudy's performances to help you decide your fantasy picks.

Should you trade Jerry Jeudy?

Jerry Jeudy had a solid start to the 2022 NFL campaign. However, his 102 receiving yards and single touchdown didn't help the Broncos overcome the Seahawks in the season opener.

In Week 2, he caught one pass for 11 yards against the Texans before leaving the field due to injury.

Last weekend, Jeudy caught only two passes for 17 yards against the 49ers but looked sharp. It seems as though he has recovered from his injury as he was moving swiftly whenever he was called into play.

Jeudy has shown flashes of brilliance in his short stint in the NFL so far. The 23-year-old also appears to have a good partnership with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Thus far, Jeudy has recorded seven receptions for 130 yards and one touchdown. This has amounted to 19.1 fantasy points.

Jeudy is a decent option to have in your fantasy team. However, there are other receivers in the league that could fetch you more fantasy points.

Jerry Jeudy NFL timeline and career stats

Jeudy was picked by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played 16 games in his first season, earning 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In his second season, Jeudy caught 56 passes for 467 yards in 10 games. An ankle injury in Week 1 caused him to miss a few games.

Jeudy is now in his third season in the NFL. In total, he has caught 97 passes for 1,453 yards and four touchdowns till date.

