Aaron Rodgers will enter the 2023 NFL season playing for a new team for the first time in his entire career. He was acquired by the New York Jets via trade during the offseason to hopefully make them Super Bowl contenders.

The franchise felt like they were a quarterback away from being one last season. After landing the four-time NFL MVP, they will likely feel good about their chances this year.

Rodgers' situation ahead of the 2023 season is quite similar to what Russell Wilson went through last year. He was traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason. The Broncos also felt like acquiring a veteran superstar quarterback would elevate them to become Super Bowl contenders.

Things didn't work out the way Wilson hoped they would in his first year with his new team. In fact, he put together the worst statistical season of his entire career by many different measures. The disastrous season also resulted in only four wins, coming nowhere near contending for a spot in the NFL Playoffs.

While the Jets are hoping that Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York is much more successful than Russell Wilson was last year, many NFL fans feel like they could suffer the same fate. Some of them went on Reddit to point out what they feel is apparently destined to end badly for Rodgers and the Jets.

Another similarity between Rodgers' Jets and Wilson's Broncos is the presence of Nathaniel Hackett. The difference is his role with the team and familiarity with the quarterback. Hackett entered the 2022 season as an NFL head coach for the first time in his entire career. He proved unprepared for the job, being fired in less than one full year in the position.

Hackett will now enter the 2023 NFL season as the offensive coordinator for the Jets, reuniting him with Aaron Rodgers. The pairing found a ton of success in the same roles with the Green Bay Packers. They are hoping it will carry over to New York.

Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett's success with Packers

Aaron Rodgers put together the most consistently dominant three-year stretch with the Packers with Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator. He recorded three consecutive regular seasons with 13 wins in each of them. He also won two of his four NFL MVP awards during that stretch, including winning it in back-to-back seasons.

