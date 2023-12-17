Jets-Dolphins weather report: What’s in store for Week 15 at Hard Rock Stadium?

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins face off in a Week 15 NFL clash on Sunday. Both franchises had playoff aspirations ahead of the season, but at the moment, only the Dolphins are living up to the lofty expectations.

The game will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the home stadium of the Dolphins. In this article, we will talk about the weather forecast for the game, the last five fixtures between the teams, and how you can enjoy the game. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What is the weather like in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday?

According to BET MGM, the weather temperature for the game is predicted to be a daytime high of 78 degrees. AccuWeather‘s RealFeel day temperature is 74 degrees.

Furthermore, there is a 70% daytime chance of rain and a 20% daytime chance of severe thunderstorms. The projected daytime rain accumulation is 0.40 inches. The daytime wind is predicted at WSW 20 mph, with wind gusts of 37 mph.

Jets vs. Dolphins history: Last five matchups

The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have played each other 117 times, with the Dolphins winning 59 games and the Jets winning 56 games. They have also tied once.

However, the Dolphins have a 4-1 winning record in the last five matchups. Here's how the past five matches went:

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets away from home with a scoreline of 34-13 on 11/24/2023 The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets at home with a scoreline of 11-6 on 01/08/2023 The New York Jets beat the Miami Dolphins at home with a scoreline of 40-17 on 10/09/2022 The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets at home with a scoreline of 31-24 on 12/19/2021 The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets away from home with a scoreline of 24-17 on 11/21/2021

Week 15 SNF: How to watch Jets vs. Dolphins live

The Miami Dolphins versus New York Jets game has significant ramifications for the Dolphins but not so much for the Jets. For the Dolphins, a win would put them in pole position to secure their postseason spot as one of the better teams in the AFC. However, a victory would only delay the inevitable for the Jets, as their postseason hopes are barely hanging on by a thread.

The Dolphins are fresh off a surprise Week 14 loss where they were stunned by the Tennessee Titans. The loss was costly for the Dolphins, dropping them to the second seed in the AFC playoff race behind the rampant Baltimore Ravens.

As for the New York Jets, they were victorious in Week 14, beating the Houston Texans 30-6 in a game that was never close. Despite that win, the Jets remain 5-8, and their postseason hopes rely on other results going their way until the end of the season.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

