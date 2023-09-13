Jets rule out potential return of Tom Brady to replace Aaron Rodgers after QB’s Achilles injury in Week 1: Report

Aaron Rodgers' tragic injury on Monday Night Football gave at least some fans hope that it would be the perfect opportunity for Tom Brady to don the football helmet again. However, the door appears all but shut, as the New York Jets have reportedly decided they will not be going in his direction.

In a report published on X, formerly Twitter, NFL insider Dianna Russini was told that the team will not be "inquiring" about the quarterback. Brady has reportedly also reiterated to people "close to him" that he's "done playing football." Here's how the insider phrased it:

"You can mark one name off the Jets’ list of potential QBs: Tom Brady. I’m told the team will not be inquiring with Brady about any interest in a return to football. Brady has also made clear to people close to him, he’s done playing football."

Has Tom Brady retired for good from the game?

After announcing his retirement for the second time in as many years earlier in 2023, fans took some time to accept that it was the final goodbye for Brady, with some still not convinced entirely.

The legendary quarterback build his legacy around hard work and seemed to age like fine wine, which planted further doubts in the minds of fans regarding his retirement.

Tom Brady, after his first retirement call, returned for the 2022 season after six weeks away from the game. One year later, fans waited with bated breath to learn about his future ahead of this season.

Initially, the first six weeks passed and free agency kicked off without any mention of interest. Then, training camps arrived and the former quarterback remained quiet, resisting the urge to jump into the fray for the first time.

Now when an opportunity has presented itself in the form of a 1-0 team with potential Super Bowl hope, Brady has so far resisted the urge to get involved once again.

At this point, it would seem the quarterback has declined on every opportunity to get back in the game. Of course, it does not rule out different scenarios cropping up later in the year.

As for now, the Jets will be looking at other less accomplished quarterbacks like Zach Wilson to save them in a Rodgers-less year.