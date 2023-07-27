The New York Jets acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers this off-season, and according to free safety Tony Adams, practicing with Rodgers is like going to war with a general.

The Jets made one of the biggest moves in football in the last 10 years by acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers after playing there for 18 seasons.

Adams spoke with Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview and opened up on what it's like with Rodgers as the team's new leader and quarterback.

"I think he's impacted the locker room in a great way. He's a very fun guy. First off, let me say that he's a very good leader because he interacts with everyone. But on that field, you know, you're going to war with a general. He's a general with how he runs things."

"He takes command of that offense and he just makes our defense a lot better because if we mess up, if we're not on our details, he will shred us apart so we gotta always make sure we on point. So he's just making all of us better."

Adams made the Jets' final 53-man roster last season and started in the team's season finale vs. the Miami Dolphins. He will be looking to win the starting position this season.

Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia



A UDFA last season, he surprised many making the 53, & now he's turning some heads



He's also



Here's Adams getting a quality PBU on a deep ball from Rodgers



Could he be the guy pic.twitter.com/XJjS6YETCp One player getting talked up a LOT at #Jets Camp is safety Tony AdamsA UDFA last season, he surprised many making the 53, & now he's turning some headsHe's also #Jets best fit for a true FSHere's Adams getting a quality PBU on a deep ball from RodgersCould he be the guy

Tony Adams opens up on the Sauce Gardner-Garrett Wilson battles in training camp and how it motivates him

Tony Adams deflecting pass during Detroit Lions v New York Jets

Tony Adams is a part of the New York Jets secondary which features Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner.

During training camp thus far, there have been many clips making the rounds on social media of the battles between Gardner, and Jets' Offensive Rookie of the Year WR Garrett Wilson.

JPAFootball @jasrifootball



“These two are going to make each other great” @iamSauceGardner @GarrettWilson_V



Hard knocks should be fun to watch.

pic.twitter.com/zvxV5filO3 Awesome footage of #Jets stars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner going at it“These two are going to make each other great” @iamSauceGardner @GarrettWilson_VHard knocks should be fun to watch.

Adams said the battle between the two second-year stars motivates him to play better.

"That battle has been awesome. You can't forget DJ Reed and Whitehead and that secondary too. All them guys are great. We got a great group of young guys. Michael Carter as well in that secondary going against Garrett and Gardner, he brings it every day."

"They make things so competitive and I came in with the same rookie class as Garrett and Sauce. So just seeing them boys go at it every day, bringing it every day, it just turns me up, it gives me a different type of energy. I just feed off them boys."

The Jets are one of the most hyped-up teams heading into the 2023 season. As of right now, they have the sixth-highest odds of winning the Super Bowl next year.

